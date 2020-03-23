Parker County officials confirmed that one person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the county as of Monday morning.

“The Parker County Office of Emergency Management and the Parker County Local Health Authority received confirmation late [Sunday] afternoon from the Texas Department of State Health Services that Parker County has one confirmed COVID-19 patient,” according to a statement from Parker County Judge Pat Deen. “Due to health confidentiality laws no further information is available.”

TDSHS confirmed that the positive case came from a man in his 60s.

On Monday morning, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Kelvin Miles issued a statement on Facebook, saying he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Miles said he became ill on March 14 and stayed home, in bed and went in for a test.

“The flu test came back negative and I had to wait until [Sunday] to get the results back for the coronavirus. And I do have it. I have not left my house except the trip to the doctor last Monday. I don’t want to start a panic. I’m almost 63 and I’m going to survive this,” according to Miles statement. “I have not had contact with anyone except my wife and have both not left the house. I couldn’t report this because I didn’t know what I had until [Sunday] evening. This is not fun but we will survive this. If you have the symptoms go get checked out. And please stay home and not spread this. I have not been anywhere else to be infected.”

The Weatherford Democrat spoke to Miles via phone Monday afternoon about his diagnosis.

“The main thing is for people to stay home if they have the symptoms and get the test run, but if you think you might have it don’t be running around giving it to everybody,” Miles said. “I’ve been home for I guess 10 or 11 days now without leaving the house and the doctor has advised me to stay [home] for another two weeks, which I am. The main thing is I don’t want to spread this and have some elderly person die from it. People who already have health problems are the ones that are going to be most affected by it. The first five or six days I was pretty ill, but I’m on the mend now. I still have a little bit of a cough, but all the other symptoms are gone.”

Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes was unable to confirm whether Miles was the one person in the county that tested positive because of HIPAA Privacy Rules, but did confirm there is only one case in the county as of Monday morning.

“I can’t talk about the patient because of HIPAA, but we have just one case,” Hughes said. “People should take this seriously and if they feel like they need to shelter in place, then shelter in place. Still continue to wash your hands, cover your cough. There has been some guidance sent to physicians about priorities in testing — it’s healthcare workers first, then people who are older and then it’s people that have the signs.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 352 cases in Texas and eight deaths, and about 10,055 people have been tested in the state.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a shelter-in-place order Monday, making it the first city in Texas to do so.

Waco officials are following the lead of Dallas County, which issued a similar order over the weekend. The order goes into effect by midnight Monday and prohibits residents from leaving their houses except for “essential activities,” including trips to grocery stores, pharmacies or health care facilities.

All businesses deemed nonessential are expected to close. Residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for outdoor exercise, provided they follow social distancing measures.

The TDSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt declared a public health disaster in Texas on March 19 because of the immediate threat of COVID-19, according to a press release from TDSH.

“The time to act is now,” Hellerstedt said. “If we delay, we will not only pay a higher price than necessary, we will also rue the day that we — all of Texas — did not choose to act decisively.”

Hellerstedt’s declaration includes people, businesses and communities should immediately undertake hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation practices that are accessible, affordable and known to be effective against COVID-19; limit trips into the public to essential outings — traveling to work, the grocery store, the pharmacy or to seek medical care would be considered essential trips; limit as much as possible close contact with other people, stay six feet away; do no gather in social groups of more than 10 individuals; employers should allow work at home alternatives to the greatest extent possible; and restaurants should not allow dine-in options, either inside or outside.

The Parker County commissioners unanimously approve a local disaster order Monday morning, which includes detailed information for the public to follow.

COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. If you feel you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop the symptoms, call your primary care physician and stay at home.

Check back online at www.weatherforddemocrat.com for the latest news on COVID-19.