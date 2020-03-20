On Friday, Springtown Mayor Greg Hood issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency for the city of Springtown in response to continued spread of COVID-19 effective immediately for the next seven days.
“This action is merely an act of preparedness on the part of the City so that we can be ready to quickly and efficiently respond in the event the COVID-19 brings significant impacts to our city and residents,” Hood said.
The declaration provides for the activation of the City’s Emergency Management Plan and allows the City to access state and federal disaster relief funding should it become necessary.
“At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Springtown or Parker County. However, the rate of spread in our neighboring counties has prompted us to take the appropriate actions necessary for preparedness in the event the virus impacts our city or the surrounding area,” Hood added.
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order which requires the closures of schools, bars, gyms, and massage parlors. It also requires the closures of the dining areas of all food establishments which may continue to operate take-out and drive through services. The Governors order, which also limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people is effective at 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 and is effective until 11:59 p.m. April 3, 2020.
In an effort to comply with the Governor’s order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, Mayor Hood has chosen to cancel the regular agenda for the March 26, 2020 City Council meeting. A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 26, 2020 for the purpose of considering the extension of the disaster declaration. City staff is currently exploring remote meeting options that will allow our elected officials to continue to conduct City business while keeping our citizens, staff, and elected officials safe during the pandemic.
As those meetings are scheduled, every effort will be made to keep our citizens informed of how they can continue to be involved remotely.
In response to the Governor’s order, the City of Springtown will extend its closures of the Springtown Public Library and the Spring-town Legends Museum which were originally planned to be closed through Friday, March 27, 2020 and additional nine days through April 5, 2020.
Additionally, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020 the City has suspended the issuance of garage sale permits and will not be taking reservations for City facilities. These actions will be in effect until April 15, 2020.
Parker County Animal Control, with which the City contracts for animal control services, will only be responding to emergency calls . Emergency calls include serious dog bites, contained vicious animals, sick or injured animals, or animals belonging to subjects who’ve been arrested. County-wide storage facilities are limited because the Weatherford animal shelter is no longer accepting animals.
The police department will share submitted photos of pets lost and found by citizens on its Facebook page to help assist in the animals being returned to their owners.
“The safety of our citizens remains our top priority,” Hood said. “The risk to our community remains low, but the actions reflect our commitment to being prepared for any possibility”
