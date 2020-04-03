As of noon today, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported an a new case of COVID-19 in Parker County.
The newest patient has been identified as a Peaster resident, according to Parker County Judge Pat Deen.
There have been a total of five cases in Parker County — two who have since recovered from the virus and three that are still active at this time, according to Deen. Besides the Peaster resident, the other two active cases are in Azle and Weatherford.
A resident of Springtown and a resident of Weatherford have since recovered from COVID-19, according to Deen.
