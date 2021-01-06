As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Texas Health Resources announced Tuesday morning that outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures were to be postponed starting on Jan. 7.
“The prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources,” according to the statement. “This along with record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our communities demands that our hospitals initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.”
The postponement applies to all wholly-owned Texas Health Resource hospitals and will continue until further notice.
Texas Health Willow Park is licensed as a hospital outpatient facility and, while it does care for many COVID-19 patients daily through its emergency department, those needing inpatient care are primarily transferred to Texas Health Fort Worth.
As of Monday, Parker County had 47.65% of its ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, 27.75% total hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Palo Pinto County had 11.71% of its total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Texas as a whole had 12,961 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday 27,969 total deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, Parker County had 638 active COVID-19 cases, 8,665 recoveries and 99 deaths. Palo Pinto County had 2,001 total positive COVID-19 cases, 4,453 negative results and 22 pending results.
