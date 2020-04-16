The latest information on COVID-19 in Parker County:
• 12:30 p.m. April 16- Parker County has confirmed 17 positive cases of COVID-19, with seven of those recovered and 10 cases still active.
Current active cases are in Poolville (female in her 40s), Weatherford (one female in her 60s and one male in his 60s), Reno (one female in her 60s), Aledo (male in his 40s), Azle (one female in her 60s, another female in her 50s and a male in his 50s) and Willow Park (one female in her 30s and a male in his 30s).
---
• 10 a.m. April 15- Parker County has confirmed 16 positive cases of COVID-19, with seven of those recovered and nine cases still active.
Current active cases are in Weatherford (one female in her 60s and one male in his 60s), Reno (one female in her 60s), Aledo (male in his 40s), Azle (one female in her 60s, another female in her 50s and a male in his 50s) and Willow Park (one female in her 30s and a male in his 30s).
A total of 212 tests have been administered, with 195 negative results and 17 still pending.
