The Texas Department of Health Services has confirmed two additional COVID-19 patients in the county, according to the Parker County Office of Emergency Management.
The total has now been brought to four, according to TDSHS, in addition to two others that were previously confirmed.
According to a Facebook post by Parker County Judge Pat Deen, as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, there are now two cases in Weatherford, one in Springtown and one in Azle.
