After testing 95 people last week, a second and third free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Heritage Park in Weatherford.
“The participation was exceptionally well for the first one and we felt like it was overall a success,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “While they did run out of inventory, we could not accommodate them because their inventory was specifically barcoded to each patient that had an appointment, so they should be more prepared this time with adequate inventory.”
Out of the 95 tested, three of the results came back positive — one out of county and two in Parker County.
“What’s interesting about that is the initial testing was around 8% to 10% of the people were testing positive and this number reflected a drop in that down to close to half of that. To us that’s significant because it shows a downward trend in positive tests,” Deen said. “While our numbers have gone up, we hope to see it’s the beginning of a downward trend and only time will tell if that will continue or not.”
Thursday’s drive-thru testing — a collaboration between the county, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas National Guard — will run just like the first one. Appointments will need to be made ahead of time and to be eligible, residents must exhibit or of more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint paint, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell. There is no cost for the test.
“The commitment from Parker County is that we want to expand the testing, so the takeaway of this is we felt it was very successful with the initial drive-thru and we look forward to having many more and continuing the high level of participation,” Deen said. “We do expect positive tests on some, but the key of it is working with our hospitals in making sure we have adequate capacity on bed space so if there is an outbreak and we’re all working together and staying prepared.”
As of Tuesday, Texas had 33,369 reported cases of COVID-19 and 906 fatalities. Parker County had 40 positive results with 29 recoveries and a total of 431 tests administered.
To make an appointment for the drive-thru testing facility, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
