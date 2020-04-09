Parker County saw three more positive cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.
That brought the total number of cases in the county to nine, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
"It must be noted, these three positive cases are not new, but were initially listed under the wrong zip code that put them in another county," Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. "In working with DSHS, we have corrected our charts to reflect this information.
One case was an individual in Lipan and two were from Weatherford, Parker County Judge Pat Deen said.
Four individuals in all have recovered, leaving five active cases.
