WEATHERFORD — Weatherford ISD schools and facilities will close due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the impact on daily operations, the district said in a release Tuesday. All buildings will be closed Jan. 19-21 and reopen to staff and students Monday.
"As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority," WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said in a note sent out this week. "Our goal is to give our staff and students extra time to get healthy before returning to the school environment. Weatherford ISD will use this time to deep clean our campuses and facilities.
"Today’s decision was not taken lightly. Weatherford ISD has done everything possible to remain open through the staffing challenges caused by the current surge of positive COVID-19 cases, but at this time, we no longer have enough staff and substitutes to continue to sustain operations."
Rees said students will not need to make up these days since the WISD school calendar includes additional instructional minutes. All high school and middle school UIL and extracurricular activities are scheduled to continue. Any activities scheduled for elementary schools are cancelled.
"As a district, we are committed to helping our families during this closure," according to Rees' letter. "WISD Child Nutrition Services will distribute meals for Weatherford ISD students, WISD Kanga Care Clinics will provide testing for students and staff who are symptomatic for COVID-19, and the Academics Department will provide optional learning resources for students."
Child Nutrition will offer drive-thru meal distribution on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Curtis Elementary, 501 W. Russell St. The district will provide students with three breakfast and lunch “to go” meals. Parents will enter the drive-thru line from Russell Street and follow traffic lanes to the back of the school. Parents and students are asked to remain in their vehicle.
Kanga Care Clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. during this closure at the following locations — Martin Elementary: 817-598-2911; Seguin Elementary: 817-598-2892; Hall Middle School: 817-598-2823; Weatherford High School: 817-598-2860. Students and staff may visit any location but should call before traveling to a campus.
To read the full letter, visit https://www.weatherfordisd.com/apps/news/article/1554979.
