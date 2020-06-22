Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.