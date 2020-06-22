The city of Willow Park issued a press release Monday afternoon saying the spouse of a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Last Monday, June 15, the spouse of a city hall staff member was made aware of an exposure to COVID-19 at their workplace. The spouse was directed to self-isolate in quarantine for 14 days. On June 18, the spouse was tested for COVID-19. Today, the results of that test came back positive," according to the release. "The [Willow Park] staff member was immediately sent home to quarantine and sterilization measures were put into place at city hall. The city hall employee is scheduled to be tested today with results pending later this week."
According to the release, Tuesday's city council and board of adjustments meetings as well as court proceedings for Wednesday have been cancelled.
"The safety and well-being of our staff and visitors is our top priority, so the city hall facility will undergo an intense sterilization on Friday," according to the release. "A tentative re-opening is scheduled for June 29 and early voting is planned to continue as scheduled in city hall."
Willow Park will provide updates on the city Facebook page.
