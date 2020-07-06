Weatherford ISD has been notified that an individual in the tennis program has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Families whose students had direct contact with this individual have already been notified, according to the district, and anyone that did not receive a phone call, email and text July 3 has not been in direct contact with this individual.
"The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. This is the third notification of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the athletic program," according to a press release. "With the advice of Dr. Stephen Welch, Weatherford ISD’s Kanga Care physician, and out of an abundance of caution, the strength and conditioning program will be closed for two weeks with plans to reopen on July 22.
As part of standard protocol, WISD custodial staff will immediately conduct deep cleanings of all athletic facilities, and offers the following information to ensure student safety and to help reduce the spread of illness:
• Monitor for symptoms: We advise you to monitor your student’s health and contact your primary care physician if they develop symptoms.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
• Notify Coaches: If your student begins exhibiting symptoms or receives a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19. You may also contact Shealee Mitchell, Weatherford ISD Health Services Coordinator at smitchell@weatherfordisd.com.
To schedule an appointment for your student to be seen at the Summer Kanga Care Center, please call the appointment scheduling line at 817-458-3331.
