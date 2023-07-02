Palo Pinto County officials Sunday morning gave the all-clear to residents in three communities near Possum Kingdom Lake.
Voluntary evaluations for the Gaines Bend, Sportsman World and Hell’s Gate area were rescinded, following the fight to contain the Storage Fire, which was at 85% containment as of the latest Texas A&M Forest Service update.
TAFS updated the total acreage burned to 950 acres, and the area benefitted from much-needed rainfall Saturday afternoon, which helped state and local resources with containment efforts.
Possum Kingdom East VFD reported that no structures had been lost and no injuries sustained, and crews from the Texas Department of Emergency Management had downgraded the event from a Type 3 to Type 4.
