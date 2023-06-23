MINERAL WELLS — The first two retailers planning to open in the historic Seaman Building match public requests last year for the downtown Mineral Wells landmark, its restoration project manager said.
Hill Country Coffee Co. and City Meats & Market will have first-floor spaces when renovations are completed late this year or early next year, Remy Fairchild said Wednesday.
The 20,000-square-foot building, at West Hubbard Street and NW First Avenue, welcomed the public last August to tour the 1926 shell and leave suggestions for developer NSC Properties to consider.
“The No. 1 requested concept from the open house was artisanal, mom and pop style culinary goods,” Fairchild said. “Both shops are locally owned small businesses who are passionate about the culinary items they offer.”
Hill Country Coffee Co., owned and run by David Montgomery, has been operating as a popup stand and catering operation since Fall 2022 when he brought hot beverages to the ice rink at Poston’s Square.
He’ll be back in Poston’s Square at 2 p.m. Saturday, his Facebook page said.
City Meats & Market is owned by Hayden and Brittany Brown, who met on the livestock judging team at Texas Tech University and started their business in May.
Their inventory of locally produced beef is available in The Market at 76067, where their website says they can’t wait to ‘meat’ you.
Restoration of the Seaman, which had been closed to the public for more than a decade, continues to progress.
Fairchild said the roof is 90 percent rebuilt and windows on the first floor have been restored.
A new water line is installed, and several exterior doors have been built to historical specifications.
An elevator shaft is under construction with mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems drawn up for installation that begins soon.
“All the feedback I have seen on social media has been super positive,” Fairchild said. “It seems like locals are excited for everything that the Seaman Building will bring to the downtown area.”
Targeted tenants include, but are not limited to, farm-to-table restaurants, a whiskey tasting room, bread/bagel, cheese, chocolate and pastry shops, a music/restaurant venue and a cocktail bar/speakeasy.
Fairchild also said attention to the Seaman Building continues a mission to preserve more than 100 historic buildings downtown.
“In many towns, these historic buildings would have been torn down and new buildings would have been constructed in their place,” she said. “Mineral Wells is special because its history is still standing.”
Before shuttering to house a private vintage car collection, the Seaman was an auto dealership, hardware store, bus station, a furniture store and a plumbing business.
