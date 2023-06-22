The Mission Market at Tarrant Area Food Bank West in Parker County is expanding its hours as summer demand ramps up.
The announcement comes as the market, tucked into the 28,000-square-foot warehouse on Interstate 20, is reporting close to 500 families arriving each week.
The new hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Tarrant Area Food Bank West expanded the Fort Worth-based nonprofit's service area into Parker, Palo Pinto and six other counties west of the Metroplex.
In addition to providing food, the Market Mission serves as a tool for helping people learn to eat healthier. Items on its shelves are ranked by healthy content.
The Parker County facility opened unofficially in fall 2021 with a formal ribbon-cutting the following spring.
New counties served by the TAFB West campus also include Hood, Johnson, Somervell, Hamilton, Erath and Bosque.
The facility is at 112 Winners Circle, off Quanah Hill Road between Dennis Road and Farm-to-Market 1189.
