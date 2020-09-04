Friday night football scores BY STAFF REPORTS Sep 4, 2020 5 hrs ago Brock 66 — Community 7Mineral Wells 20 — Godley 61Springtown 19 — Graham 14 Millsap 37 — Henrietta 0Perrin Whitt 20 — Jonesboro 65Community Christian 6 — Stephenville FAITH 58 Tags Football Score Henrietta Perrin Whitt Brock Graham Community Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries ROJAS, JR., Ramiro CROSS SR., Arthur Gilmer SCHLABACH, Louis Johanna ORR, Georgia Aug 23, 1939 - Aug 25, 2020 BURNS, Lloyd Clyde Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeatherford man killed in crash on FM 920Mineral Wells, Weatherford police callsCharges in shaken baby case upgraded to capital murderTwo dead after crash near Palo Pinto County line.Occupants reported stable following Weatherford boat explosionSaturday protest held over relocation of Confederate statue with no incidentsWillow Park man arrested on aggravated sexual assault of a child chargeAledo ISD terminates bond projects' contractorPalo Pinto sheriff's office investigating videos, photos of animals' mistreatmentWeatherford council approves voluntary annexations Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
