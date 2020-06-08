PCLIA

296 Tyler Hernandez,  4-H - Peaster, 1st Junior

884 Mykah Galaher, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior

1001 Cameron Lane,  Brock FFA, 2nd Junior

475 Breck Spikes, 4-H Millsap, 2nd Senior

1023 Landri Brim, Brock FFA, 3rd Junior

1015 Sydney Lane, Brock FFA, 3rd Senior

170 Logan Paige Phillips, 4-H - Springtown, 4th Junior

1010 Beyla Decker, Brock FFA, 4th Senior

1127 Gatlyn Martin, Brock FFA, 5th Junior

992 Aiden Weatherman, Brock FFA, 5th Senior

