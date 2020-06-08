296 Tyler Hernandez, 4-H - Peaster, 1st Junior
884 Mykah Galaher, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior
1001 Cameron Lane, Brock FFA, 2nd Junior
475 Breck Spikes, 4-H Millsap, 2nd Senior
1023 Landri Brim, Brock FFA, 3rd Junior
1015 Sydney Lane, Brock FFA, 3rd Senior
170 Logan Paige Phillips, 4-H - Springtown, 4th Junior
1010 Beyla Decker, Brock FFA, 4th Senior
1127 Gatlyn Martin, Brock FFA, 5th Junior
992 Aiden Weatherman, Brock FFA, 5th Senior
