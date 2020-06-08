PCLIA

005

1. Karsen Sullivan, Brock FFA, Pullet Champion

2. Weston Sullivan, Brock FFA, Pullet Reserve

3. Preston Gibson, 4-H Lions

4. Landri Brim, Brock FFA

5. Chris Martinez, Weatherford FFA

6. Mykah Galaher, Weatherford FFA

7. Rebecca Ellis, Millsap FFA

8. Anson Cole, Brock FFA

9. Macey Brim, Brock FFA

10. Tyler Hernandez, Peaster 4-H

006

1. Macey Brime, Brock FFA, Grand Champion, Cockerel Champion

2. Landri Brim, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion, Cockerel Reserve.

3. Wyatt Hampe, Springtown 4-H

4. Mykah Galaher, Weatherford FFA

5. Weston Sullivan, Brock FFA

6. Tyler Hernandez, Peaster 4-H

7. Austin Cole, Brock FFA

8. Karsen Sullivan, Brock FFA

9. Preston Gibson 4-H Lions

10. Chris Martinez, Weatherford FFA

