Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 15-18, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 15
• WRECK - Ram Boulevard, 8:17 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:10 p.m. Male entered home without consent of the owner.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1300 block of SE 9th Ave., 3:58 p.m. Home was burglarized in the SE part of town.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:37 p.m. Male criminally trespassed after acting disorderly in a business.
• FRAUD - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:20 p.m. Ex-husband suspected of attempting to use ex-wife’s bank account information.
• WRECK - 300 block of NE 6th ave., 9:21 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 10:01 p.m. Information only - deceased person.
SEPT. 16
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:22 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:48 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:36 a.m. Male turned off power to building without consent.
• WRECK - 200 block of Park Road, 10:55 a.m.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:27 a.m. Threats made against male.
• THREATS - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:04 p.m. Male subject pointed firearm at another male subject.
• WRECK - 2800 block of Old Millsap Highway, 5:17 p.m.
• WRECK - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 5:13 p.m.
• WRECK - 2800 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 8:25 p.m. A motorcyclist wrecked at the side of the roadway.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Gorgas St., 7:30 p.m. Information only, suspicious item call.
SEPT. 17
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:31 a.m. Male reported the tailgate of his truck was vandalized.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:06 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Karl Kessler Blvd., 3:40 p.m. Female reported her mail was opened and destroyed by a local business.
• ANIMAL BITE - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:45 p.m. A female reported she was bitten by a dog at a friend’s house.
SEPT. 18
• WRECK - 700 block of FM 1195, 5:12 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of NW 4th Ave., 5:57 a.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of NE 5th St., 10:31 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of Airport Road, 12:26 p.m. Female was scammed out of $1,000.
• HARASSMENT - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:53 p.m. Male reported being harassed by an ex-employee.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:09 p.m. Juvenile reported sexual assault in 2007.
• THEFT - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:57 p.m. Male subject stole money out of a tip jar from a local business.
• WRECK - 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 7:11 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 24th St., 6:33 p.m. Information report regarding child custody issues.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:10 p.m. Male subject stole a few items from a local business.
• HARASSMENT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:42 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 14-17, 2020.
SEPT. 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of I-20, 12:33 a.m. Marijuana residue and rolling papers found inside a vehicle.
• VEHICLE THEFT - City of Weatherford, 11:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect removed her 2003 Mitsubishi from behind her apartment without permission.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of Cynthia Lane, 7:04 a.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her open garage and removed several items, including two motorcycles, three ice chests and two chainsaws.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2600 block of S. Main St., 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to residential alarm and discovered unknown person had kicked in the door and stolen a pistol, jewelry box and several gold and silver coins.
• TRAFFIC STOP - N. Merrimac and W. Ball streets, 7:40 p.m. Passenger found to have outstanding warrants out of Weatherford PD.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - City of Weatherford, 7:02 p.m. Female reported a known family member struck her in the arm on a previous date.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 4:24 p.m. Man reported an unknown subject entered his vehicle and removed a necklace and log book.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of Vine St., 6 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
SEPT. 15
• SOLICITATION OF MINOR - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Woman reported she saw disturbing content sent from an unknown subject to her daughter’s phone.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:47 a.m. Female reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:05 p.m. Woman reported being assaulted by a known 17-year-old male.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:30 p.m. Woman said she had been scammed out of $1,100 via Google Play cards online from a fraudulent company.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:15 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 8:30 p.m. Illegal narcotics were located.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 9:47 a.m. Two juveniles found to have made terroristic threats.
SEPT. 16
• DISCHARGE OF FIREARM - 100 block of College Park Ave., 12:26 a.m. Female reported a man created a disturbance in the parking lot and discharged a firearm.
• DRUG POSSESSION - Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Methamphetamine in a used syringe found during a property search.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:07 p.m. Male reported an unknown person tried to pass two checks totaling over $17,000 through his bank account.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:17 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used photos of her with the intent to harm or defraud her on social media.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her license plate from her vehicle.
• FRAUD - 2200 block of Bay Laurel Drive, 7:12 p.m. Male reported a known female used his identifying information for financial gain.
SEPT. 17
• WARRANTS - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Female passenger was taken into custody for a warrant out of Denton County. Male driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
• WRECK - 100 block of Peaster Highway, 1:14 a.m. Driver found to be operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9 a.m. K9 unit detected odor of narcotics on an SUV. The owner, an 18-year-old male, was retrieved and two e-cigarette cartridges containing THC were located in his backpack and vehicle.
• FRAUD - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:39 p.m. Business manager reported an unknown male made a fraudulent charge of over $1,100.
