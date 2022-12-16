A Weatherford man was killed following a head-on collision along Farm-to-Market 51 North Thursday afternoon near Carter Road.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when the driver swerved into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid a turning vehicle.
The Chevrolet struck a Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Daniel Lund, 74, head-on. Lund was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the pickup was transported to a Fort Worth hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS, which said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.