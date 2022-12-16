police lights

A Weatherford man was killed following a head-on collision along Farm-to-Market 51 North Thursday afternoon near Carter Road.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when the driver swerved into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid a turning vehicle.

The Chevrolet struck a Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Daniel Lund, 74, head-on. Lund was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a Fort Worth hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS, which said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you