The Graford Lady Jackrabbits volleyball program took home awards as three players received superlatives, six got placed on all-district teams, and one was awarded Academic All-District in their 19-win season.
Kamryn Glover received the top superlative award as she took home the District MVP.
Ashley Crawford received the Setter of the Year award, while Savannah Martin took home Newcomer of the Year for Graford.
Brooke Crawford, Reece Cook and Hannah Lindsey received First-Team All-District recognition.
Dulce Ramos and McKinnley Perry received Second-Team All-District recognition for the Lady Jackrabbits.
Haylee Bezio got an Honorable Mention recognition for this year.
Ramos represented the Lady Jackrabbits on the Academic All-District team.
