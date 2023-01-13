POOLVILLE - The Poolville Lady Monarchs basketball team went toe-to-toe with the Ranger Bulldogs Friday, winning 43-40.
"We are coming off a real emotional win at Tolar," Poolville Lady Monarch Head Coach Jason Morales said. "You know how games following big emotional wins can be. You don't play as well as you usually do. I credit Ranger they came out and played very well tonight. I was proud of our girls for stepping up in the second half and finishing strong."
To start the first quarter, the Lady Monarchs got to an 8-2 lead. Ranger fought back with a 9-0 run to jump ahead 11-8 before Emery Bryan hit a free throw and Roree Willis hit a jumper to end the quarter tied at 11.
The second quarter saw both teams trading scores before the Poolville defense found a small hole and forced a turnover that led to a Bryan layup to extend the Lady Monarchs to a four-point lead.
After trading scores again, Ranger hit a three to get it within one point at 20-19.
Neither team could find an advantage as they ended the half with a 25-24 Poolville lead.
The first half saw both teams combine to foul 20-plus times, with 16 free throw attempts in the half.
"You make things happen with effort," Morales said. "Sometimes things get out of hand. I don't think it was anything malicious. It was a half with two teams that were being physical when trying to get after the ball to do whatever they could to help win the game tonight."
After Bryan got the first bucket of the second half for the Lady Monarchs, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to take their largest lead of the night at 32-27.
Once Poolville got down, Bryan scored five straight points, and eight of 12, for the Lady Monarchs to tie the game at 32 and later, to end the third quarter with a 39-36 lead.
Both defenses fought hard in the fourth quarter as both offenses scored eight combined points.
Poolville (9-13) extends their winning streak to three games. They welcome De Leon on Tuesday.
