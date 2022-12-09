ALEDO - Aledo set the tone from the tipoff on their way to a 55-14 win over the visiting Graham Steers Friday night.
Kenzie Gram and Reagan Davis connected from deep all night for the Ladycats. Davis led Aledo with 13 points in the win.
The Ladycat defense held Graham without any points until nine seconds left in the first quarter when the Steers hit a free throw to make it 12-1.
"I felt like once we got into a groove, we started executing our game plan better and playing as a team," Ladycat Head Coach Nikki Hyles said. "It was a good win for us."
Once Aledo got going, they never had to look back as they led wire-to-wire Friday night.
During the second quarter, the Ladycats kept up the defensive pressure on Graham as they forced the Steers into multiple turnovers, which led to quick points for Aledo.
Davis and Gram kept connecting on threes as they hit them back-to-back to extend the lead.
The Ladycats controlled the second quarter from start to finish of the half, outscoring Graham 13-2.
"With a team like Graham, you must stay focused and disciplined," Hyles said.
In the second half of the game, the Ladycats kept the pressure on the Steers. With the insurmountable lead, the Ladycats managed to give more players meaningful minutes on the court.
"It was good to get a lot of the kids playing time," Hyles said. "Going into district next week, this win gives us a little bit of confidence."
The Aledo players kept their awareness up, which led to five easy points to begin the half. They got the rebound and put back on a missed free throw to extend their lead to 27.
As the game went on, the Ladycat defense did back off on the pressure allowing the Steers to score 11 points in the second half.
This game marked the end of the non-district schedule for the Ladycats. Aledo will open district play against Rider on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on their home court.
"We are excited about district play," Hyles said. "The kids are stepping up. Early in the season, we faced a lot of strong opponents, and we struggled to win those games. Now I feel like we have started to hit our groove and are ready for district play."
