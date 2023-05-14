The first girl of my life
Dear Mom:
Forty-two years ago, God gave me one of the greatest gifts you as my mom. Mom, you were the first girl of my life. You have taught me to treat the girl of my life like a queen which I do. You have taught me to stand up for myself which I do. Mom, through the years you have been one of my biggest supporters. Mom, I know I have told you before but I am so proud of you. Mom, you are not only my mom but you are my best friend, my guardian angel, my hero and my rock. Happy Mother’s Day Mom. I love you so very much!
Brock Hibbs,
Weatherford
