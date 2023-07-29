Dear Editor:
The county chairman of the Republican Party has resigned, and the precinct chairs, the folks from your neighborhood who represent you on local Republican business, will fill the vacancy on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Strain Community Room at Weatherford College in Weatherford.
This position is so important! The county chair runs our primary, serves on the Elections Commission, and is responsible for voter registration and outreach. The 2024 election must be administered by a person with integrity, experience and temperament to recognize and respond to the 2022 Primary Runoff questions that resulted in a recount.
That person is Joe Wilkinson. He has served as precinct chair, election judge, grassroots activist going door to door locally and with the Strikeforce in Georgia for Senate candidates, made calls, registered voters along with being an active member of our community.
The list of precinct chairs is on the Republican Party website, https://txgopcounties.org/parker/ under Resources. You can identify your three-digit precinct number on your voter registration card or call the Elections Office at 817-598-6185. This election needs experience, and I ask that you call your precinct chair and encourage them to vote for Joe Wilkinson for county chair.
Lisa Catlin,
Parker County Precinct 260 Chair
