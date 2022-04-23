On a night all about the six seniors, the Weatherford Lady Roos set their sights on the Haltom Lady Buffalo Friday night.
The defense kept runners from scoring in a 4-0 shut out win extending their winning streak to five games.
“Senior Night is one of those things that is very emotional,” Weatherford Head Coach Jeff Lemons said. “You always wonder can we focus on the game once we get through all of the emotions. They did a great job. We came out in the first inning and took the lead. We were able to get a lot of innings out of our pitchers, kind of needed that going into playoffs to see what we got.”
Morgan Skold went two-for-four at the plate with two singles and two walks in her debut as catcher.
Haltom kept it close, but Weatherford's defense kept them at bay and prevented any offensive game plan.
“I think defensively we were very competitive with them,” Haltom Head Coach Tiffany Gaines said. “Offensively was clearly a struggle tonight for us, but they have the better offensive team than we do.”
Weatherford finishes the regular season 20-8 with the second seed in the district, while Haltom finishes 8-17-1 with the fifth seed as both teams wait to learn their first round opponents.
