The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Aledo city council Place 1 — Shane Davis and Spencer Perry.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
Name: Shane Davis
Age: 51
Occupation: Business Owner, trainer, and Chef
Education/experience: Saint Martin’s College, University of Washington. I have held and performed various leadership roles and positions in my educational and professional career.
Family: Wife and two daughters
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: To help better the lives of the families in our community. We must represent all the citizens of our community. Aledo residents deserve to have their voices heard and be represented by leaders willing to find solutions.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Being a great leader includes being able to work well with others. I will work with the rest of the council and city administrator to find solutions and resolutions to our communities concerns and needs.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Transparency
Quality of life
Infrastructure
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: As a small business owner in a small town I understand that it takes innovation and hard work to be successful. It’s all about creating a positive culture where we make what seems impossible to many into reality for everybody. As a member of the city council that will be the mentality I will bring to the office everyday. It’s not about me. It’s about WE the people! WE can build a bright future together!
Name: W. Spencer Perry
Age: 41
Occupation: Real Estate
Education/experience: BA from University of Texas at Austin. I have been serving the City of Aledo as a commissioner then council member since we moved here in 2014
Family: Married to Whitney Perry with four children. Shepherd (10) - fourth grade at Coder Elementary. Marshal, Vee and Wales (7) - kindergarten at Coder Elementary.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I have been serving the city and feel my work is not done. I believe my experience in the real estate business and familiarity with municipal government functions is helpful. My background in the real estate development process.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Smart growth. Aledo has a big name due to the school district but our city is very small. Therefore we have to be wise about what we want to be as a city and how that translates into actual, on the ground development. We have been proactive about this process and have implemented some development districts with some new wrinkles that will help us better control the look of our main streets. Continuing to monitor this process and recruit developers that share our vision is key.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Besides what was mentioned regarding growth, we also have to stay in front our roadways and utilities infrastructure. We are looking into improving Bailey Ranch Road as well as doing studies to insure our sewer and water systems have capacity for the continued growth.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: While I am not from Aledo, my children are being raised here and my wife’s family is from here. I grew up in Dallas and saw the growth explode into North Dallas, Plano, Frisco etc. That is here in Aledo and more growth is coming. I don’t want to just be a suburb of Fort Worth. I want to insure that inside the city limits of Aledo we carve out and maintain our small town feel, and our sense of place and identity in Parker County.
