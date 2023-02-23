Hello everyone:
Time is flying as there are hints of spring peaking up at us and the calendar confirms that winter is on its way out. March is just around the corner. Wednesday was Ash Wednesday so Easter is not far away, celebrated on April 9 this year. Plans are being finalized for another community hunt for those eggs left by the famous bunny. The city council will meet with Peter Cottontail very soon.
The members of the Garden Club gives a huge shout out to all who came out in support of the annual spaghetti dinner. The fundraiser was very successful with almost 400 people being served either eating at the high school or taking food home. The donations for the silent auction were wonderful with many given by area businesses. Meat donations from the community offset costs for the club. Thanks to everyone who helped in any way. The next Garden Club meeting will be March 1 at the Community Center. The ladies gather about 11 a.m. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the potluck lunch and business meeting.
With Millsap Ex-Students coming on April 22, it is time to gather nominations for the Hall of Honor. If you have someone to nominate, forms can be picked up at Millsap City Hall or at the Millsap ISD administration building. There are many deserving candidates in our community so let’s make sure they get recognized. The class being honored this year is 1973 but candidates can be from any class.
May you have a very blessed week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.