MINERAL WELLS — The pools at the Mineral Wells Aquatic Center will host events on upcoming weekends to cool both man and beast.
The annual back-to-school bash is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3.
The event is co-sponsored by the Parks and Recreation, police and the Association of Professional Firefighters.
Once the pool closes for the season, the Puppy Plunge invites residents to bring their dogs to make a splash on Aug. 5.
Only dogs will be allowed in the pools for the event, which is from 9 a.m to noon.
Cost is $5 per dog, and preregistration is required at 940-328-7803 during business hours weekdays. Owners must bring shot records for their dogs to participate.
The Aquatic Center is in West City Park, 1200 W. Hubbard St.
