Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first- and second-team rosters comprised of players from Palo Pinto County UIL high school softball teams. The UIL All-Palo Pinto Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Krimsyn Apilando, Graford, Jr.
Krimsyn Apilando was lightning in a bottle at the plate for the Graford Lady Rabbits in her junior season. Apilando led the team in virtually every offensive category from the plate, highlighted by her .619 batting average and .690 on-base percentage. She was also a strong and consistent defender from her shortstop position. The star junior was a large reason why Graford was able to march to the regional semifinals of postseason play. Apilando also received MVP honors in the All-District 9-1A, Region II Awards.
Offensive Player of the Year
Shayla Crowe, Gordon, Soph.
The sophomore was a big reason why the Gordon Lady Longhorns reached the postseason this year. Shayla Crowe was strong at the plate for the Lady Horns all year, finishing with a team-best batting average of .536 along with a .649 OBP. In the postseason, she finished with a .500 BA and a .750 OBP.
Utility Player of the Year
Ava Hawkins, Gordon, Soph.
After succeeding in the state meet on the track, sophomore Ava Hawkins put in work on the softball field. From the plate, she earned a .516 BA and a .571 OBP and reached base in every at-bat during the postseason. As a pitcher, Hawkins recorded a regular-season ERA of 7.385 and a postseason ERA of 7.35.
Newcomer
Trinity Leach, Graford, Fr.
Trinity Leach had an impressive and memorable freshman year from the plate and the circle. The star freshman performed well as both the two-hole hitter and Graford’s ace pitcher. In her team’s last game of the year, a 7-3 loss to Blum in the regional semifinals, the freshman star shined brightly. Leach drove in all three of her team’s runs while pitching all seven innings with 11 strikeouts on the mound. She logged 142 strikeouts and posted a .442 BA on the year. Leach was named Pitcher of the Year in this year’s All-District Awards in District 9-1A, Region II.
Coach/Coaching Staff of the Year
Lexia Lemley, Graford
A year removed from a trip to the regional finals, Lexia Lemley guided her team through another deep postseason run. Graford finished with a 10-10 overall record (8-4 in district) and recorded five shutout victories during the course of the regular season. Lemley loses two seniors to graduation, but will return the rest of the team next year.
First Team
Yareni Davila-Cabrera, Gordon; Payton Hammond, Strawn; Makayla Higgins, Mineral Wells; Milly Hughes, Strawn; Samantha Kilpatrick, Gordon; Ella Leach, Graford; Savannah Martin, Graford; Tatum McMinn, Mineral Wells; Hailey McWhorter, Mineral Wells; Caitlyn Parsons, Gordon; River Pugh, Mineral Wells; Heidi Rouse, Gordon; Skylar Ruddy, Graford; Temprance Taylor, Strawn
Second Team
Karli Aaron, Mineral Wells; Jo Brown, Graford; Kaylee Channer, Graford; Cadence Colwell, Mineral Wells; Hailee Cunningham, Mineral Wells; Allie Goodwin, Mineral Wells; Caitlyn Jordan, Graford; Carmen Perez, Gordon; McKinley Perry, Graford; Payton Reed, Gordon; Sadie Roach, Mineral Wells; Latressa Stephenson, Abbey Tincher, Mineral Wells; Graford; Baylee Townes, Graford
