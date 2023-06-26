Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team rosters comprised of players from Palo Pinto County UIL high school baseball teams. The UIL All-Palo Pinto Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Co-MVPs
Maddox Stewart, Gordon; Caden Ramsey, Santo
The junior infielder helped propel the Gordon Longhorns to the area round of the postseason with an impressive season. Stewart finished 17-for-51 from the plate, batting .333 with four doubles, 10 RBI, 19 runs and a .521 on-base percentage. He also drew 18 walks and stole 10 bases. Finally, Stewart earned District MVP honors in this year’s District 13-1A, Region II Awards.
Caden Ramsey, a junior pitcher for Santo, led the Wildcats both from the plate and on the mound in a season that culminated in a postseason appearance. Ramsey led the Wildcats in almost every offensive category while also serving as Santo’s ace pitcher. Santo reached the area round where it fell to Crawford, but finished second in the district during the regular season.
Offensive Player of the Year
Brad Lemley, Graford
Lemley was a force on offense for a Graford team that reached the postseason’s fourth round. The designated hitter earned first-team honors for his position as well as a spot on the 2022 All-State second-team courtesy of his .625 batting average and .601 on-base percentage. He also added six RBI recorded statistically.
Defensive Player of the Year
Kamdyn Richardson, Graford
Richardson collected Defensive Player of the Year in both the district and in this year’s All-Palo Pinto County Awards. Along with anchoring the Graford defense, he finished with a .448 BA and an on-base percentage of .515. Richardson also added 10 runs, 18 RBI, seven stolen bases and four extra-base hits.
Co-Pitchers of the Year
Cort Deshazo, Graford; Aiden Shank, Gordon
The Rabbits’ ace pitcher impressed for Graford this season on the mound. Deshazo recorded a 5-0 record in district with 52 strikeouts and a .808 ERA. Deshazo earned first-team honors for his position and recorded two postseason wins from the mound – one against Jonesboro and the other against Blum.
Aiden Shank also played strongly for the Gordon Longhorns this year. Shank was chosen as the pitcher of the year in Gordon’s all-district awards and was key to the team’s overall success. He pitched 35.2 innings with a 3.14 ERA to go with 59 strikeouts, a 2-4 record and one save.
Utility Player of the Year
Luke Tucker, Santo
Tucker did a little bit of everything for Santo from multiple positions. In this year’s District 13-2A Awards, Tucker was named Co-Utility Player of the Year for his work on the mound pitching as well as his contributions from second and third base. His head coach Matt Chapman said that he is a “solid all-around player.”
Newcomer of the Year
Noah Perry, Graford
The freshman first baseman shined for Graford in his first varsity season. Perry earned first-team all-district honors in the infield, thanks to a season where he recorded a .565 batting average to go with an on-base percentage of .615. Perry also added seven runs, six RBI and zero errors defensively.
Coach/Coaching Staff of the Year
Jon Lane, Graford
Jon Lane and his staff helped guide Graford to an impressive season on the diamond. Following a district-championship season, Lane led the Rabbits to the regional semifinals of postseason play for the first time in recent history, where Graford bowed out to Abbott. The Graford coaching staff was also honored in the team’s all-district awards.
first Team
Blake Blue, Mineral Wells; Ben Bullock, Mineral Wells; Jake Bryan, Santo; Mason Facteau, Mineral Wells; Reed Ferguson, Graford; Ryan Higgins, Graford; Cye Lemley, Graford; Jess Lemely, Jr., Graford; Braxton Steiner, Santo; Hut Thornton, Santo
