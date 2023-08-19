AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced a record $142 billion in total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure. The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserving Texas roadways, marking a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.
Several projects earmarked in Parker and Palo Pinto counties are under TxDOT’s proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program, estimated to be $15 billion more than in 2023.
The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation work across the state. Organized into 12 funding categories, with each one addressing a specific type of work, the UTP authorizes the distribution of construction dollars expected to be available over the next 10 years. Within the UTP framework, TxDOT works with elected officials, local planning organizations and the public to select and fund the state’s highest priority transportation projects.
Projects in Parker County include:
• $6.4 million for work on Farm-to-Market 1187 from Maverick Street to FM 5.
• $21.6 million for work on the Interstate 20/30 split at the Tarrant County line on I-20.
• Nearly $30 million for work at FM 1187 and FM 3325.
• $18.36 million for the I-30 portion of the I-20/30 split.
• $600,000 for work on FM 113 north of Old Millsap Road.
• $77 million for work from FM 2552 to Bankhead Highway.
Palo Pinto County projects include:
• $9.5 million on U.S. Highway 180 west of State Highway 16 North to Ross Watson Road.
• More than $41 million for U.S. 180 from Ross Watson Road to SW 12th Avenue.
• $19.5 million for work from the Stephens County line on U.S. 180 to County Road 122.
• More than $72.2 million for U.S. 281 from the Erath County line to I-20.
• Almost $58.8 million for U.S. 281 for the portion between I-20 and Dobbs Valley Road.
“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Abbott. “Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”
TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said the department is already putting those resources to work, with a record number of projects aimed at improving safety and lives on the roadways.
The full list of projects, as well as a statewide planning map, can be found at www.txdot.gov/projects/planning/utp.html.
With the State of Texas providing a majority of the funding, the 2024 UTP includes a total investment of over $142 billion for all development and delivery projects, right of way acquisition, engineering, routine maintenance contracts and UTP construction funding. The over $10 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring an estimated $18.8 billion per year in economic benefits, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s analysis. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 70,500 direct and indirect jobs.
Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list. Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see an increase in funding, supporting $66.7 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. Funding for rural projects also increased to $19.2 billion, a major jump from $2.2 billion in the 2016 UTP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.