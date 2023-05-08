Voters in the Aledo and Brock areas passed bonds related to addressing growth and future facilities and land use.
Brock ISD had three propositions on the ballot. Prop A received 62% of the votes, Prop B 56% and Prop C 55%, approving $69 million to fund safety and security updates; a new elementary; student center for fine arts, career and tech and athletics; and turf replacement at Eagle Stadium.
“I am so grateful for the overwhelming support of our community for Brock ISD students and teachers,” Interim Superintendent Dee Ann Mills said. “Our parents, staff and community showed up at the polls to make their voices heard. This election is the first step in planning for the growth our community is experiencing while embracing Brock’s strong legacy of excellence.”
Facility and construction updates will be shared on the district’s website as projects are planned, designed and constructed, at www.brockisdbond.net. A bond oversight committee will also be formed to provide transparency and recommendations as projects are completed, according to the district.
Aledo voters gave the OK for a $123.8 million bond proposal with a little over 56% of the votes.
“We are grateful for the Aledo Growth Committee and thankful that the community supported the proposal put forward by their fellow citizens and neighbors in approving this bond,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said. “It took the AGC many hours and studying student enrollment, financial information, districtwide facility needs and instructional goals to build a proposal that voters could get behind. As Aledo ISD’s rapid growth doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, we look forward to getting to work immediately on the Bond 2023 projects.”
The projects included in the bond proposal are a seventh elementary school, to be named Lynn McKinney Elementary; additions and repurposed high school space; replacement furniture for high school students; safety and security improvements; technology and maintenance upgrades, school buses and land for future school sites.
“Throughout the Aledo Growth Committee process, we talked about how the proposal we put forth would be for the benefit of our kids in Aledo ISD,” AGC co-chair Dan Reilley said. “We are thankful that the Aledo community put their faith in the AGC and that our students will see the direct benefit of the 2023 bond proposal.”
Garner ISD had two bond propositions on the ballot, both of which failed to get more than 34% of the votes.
Proposition A, in the amount of $15.4 million, had sought funding for a new cafeteria and kitchen, which would also serve as a storm shelter, as well as a new multipurpose gymnasium.
Proposition B, at $3 million, included land for future needs, should land become available within the district’s boundaries.
Springtown ISD had sought a $120,780,000 proposition to fund a new middle school for grades sixth through eighth, renovations to help the current middle school become a ninth grade campus, restructuring of the elementary schools to make the current intermediate building become a fourth elementary, restroom additions and renovations to the current intermediate building and land acquisition.
The bond narrowly failed in Parker County by a mere 30 votes, and 27 votes in Wise County.
Springtown Superintendent Shane Strickland thanked parents, the community and district employees for their time and resources in helping identify facility needs and help communicate them to the community.
“I am disappointed to know that our bond election proposition has failed to pass and that our school district’s most critical needs will not be able to be addressed at this time,” he said in a district statement Saturday. “These identified needs will not go away, they will continue to present our district with both facility and academic challenges as we move forward. Because of this, it is the intention of your SISD school board to better understand why this bond election failed so that alternative plans to address these critical needs can be created.
“With the proven support of our parents and our dedicated staff members, we will continue to provide the traditions, values, and academic achievement our Porcupine community expects from Springtown ISD. As the newly elected leader of this district, I am personally sorry for these results for our students and staff. Many of our staff members have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”
Town, ESD propositions hit and miss
Palo Pinto ESD 1’s proposition asking voters to OK increase the max ad valorem tax rate up to 8 cents failed by more than 400 votes, with 25.6% voting in favor.
Propositions for Parker County’s ESD 1, however, overwhelmingly passed.
More than 69% of voters OKed the annexation and assumption of debts and tax services for areas around Reno and East Parker County.
