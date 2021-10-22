Eight-term Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall has announced she will be campaigning for election as state representative of the newly redrawn House District 60 of the Texas House of Representatives. The seat is currently held by Rep. Phil King, who recently announced his candidacy for a seat in the Texas Senate.
“As a representative, I will represent all of the people of District 60,” Marshall said in a statement posted to her Facebook page. The new district is drawn to include Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties.
Marshall first became Mayor of Aledo in 2006 after serving four years on the Aledo city council beginning in 2002. For almost two decades, she has been an outspoken leader and advocate for rural jurisdictions and economic development. While leading the East Parker County community of Aledo as its mayor, she has also served on regional committees with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (where she has won awards for her Emergency Preparedness leadership) and the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
Marshall is a long-time resident of Parker County, graduating from Aledo High School. She then began her collegiate studies at Weatherford College and received her undergraduate degree in social work from Oral Roberts University. At ORU, she competed as an intercollegiate athlete (basketball) and was later an assistant coach in girl’s basketball.
Marshall has served Parker County in emergency management for over 16 years and is the county’s current emergency management officer. She developed and manages the federal grant-funded, state-managed program (DSHS), Strategic National Stockpile, specific to Parker County and its residents. She also developed and manages the Parker County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). She works with the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator, coordinates and/or prepares plans for all operational emergency support functions for Parker County’s Emergency Response Plan.
Her grant-writing experience has benefitted Parker County with numerous awarded grants. She is the only elected official in Texas with a Texas Emergency Management Certification.
Marshall has also served on a variety of community boards and committees, including the President of the Aledo Economic Development Corporation, the Weatherford Regional Hospital board, East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Boy Scouts, Parker County Republican Women organization, Aledo Lions Club and Rotary of Aledo. She is also a Weatherford College alumni and a member of the ORU alumni board of directors. She has received numerous awards and recognitions for her volunteer activities throughout Parker County, including the United States Presidential Award for Volunteerism.
“I have been fortunate to serve a dynamic, growing community as the mayor of Aledo for more than a decade and have seen rapid, positive growth come to a city that could have been run over,” she said. “But, as a community, we have come together, prevailed, and maintained our values, our identity and our sense of place. We are partners with the Aledo Independent School District, who are recognized state-wide for academics, athletics and a student experience that is widely known.
As a State Representative, the success that our community has facilitated can be brought to all of District 60. I have been on the ground here, have fought in the trenches, have built teams and motivated groups to a common goal, and can do that across one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing house districts in Texas.”
Mayor Marshall has already received the endorsements of the following: Mayor Jay Hamilton (Brock), Mayor Don Smelly (Peaster), Mayor Sandy Roberts (Annetta), Mayor Jamie French (Millsap), Mayor Sam White (Reno), Mayor Robert Schmidt (Annetta North), Mayor Dorothy Hall (Cool), Mayor Tina Putteet Conway (Cresson), Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Herbert (Aledo) and council member and former Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Heibert (Aledo).
