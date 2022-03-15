Mineral Wells Rams

Mineral Wells basketball athletes were recently recognized for their athletic and academic performances.

For the Rams, Carson Huseman was named to the 5-4A All-Academic First Team, with Aidan Crawford and Davin Dickson selected to Second Team.

Lady Rams Brooke Bell and Hannah Seaton were also selected to the All-Academic Second Team.

Seaton and Bell

From left, Hannah Seaton and Brooke Bell.

Robbie Gillen was selected to the All-District Second Team, with teammate Crawford named as an Honorable Mention.

