Below is a list of superlative awards that includes some of the top players from Parker and Palo Pinto County’s private schools. The All-Private School team is determined by coaches’ nominations and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Brayden Smalley, junior, Trinity Christian
It isn’t often that a lineman earns this top honor, but Smalley, a three-year starter on both sides of the ball, was crucial to this year’s playoff run for the Eagles. The 6-foot 2-inch Smalley isn’t huge at 245 pounds but pancake-blocked his way to glory on the strength of grit and determination and was voted the best OL in the nine-team TAPPS District I.
Offensive Player of the Year
Chandler Stults, senior, Weatherford Christian
This was the year of the linemen at private schools, with the big boys in the trenches spawning many of the most inspirational athletes and leaders. Stults proved himself among the best on and off the field.
Defensive Player of the Year
Riggin Parker, senior, Community Christian
A first-team All State defensive back, Parker was a pox on opposing teams, shutting down their best receivers on passes while pummeling any running back who ventured his way. Parker nailed 70 tackles in a shortened season, including five for losses.
Newcomer of the Year
Boston Cox, sophomore, Weatherford Christian
This first-team All State selection anchored the offensive line for the Lions. His leadership abilities despite a young age and his proficiency at pancake blocks indicate he will be making more lists to come.
Utility Player of the Year
Jake Povero, senior, Trinity Christian
Any coach would love to have this tough-as-nails linebacker who averaged more than 10 tackles a game. When Povero wasn’t blasting opposing ball carriers, he was carrying the ball and plowing over people as a running back, averaging 4.6 yards a carry. In 2018, Povero started as a sophomore to help the Eagles win a state title and has earned All District honors ever since.
One to Watch
Jackson Horton, junior, Community Christian
Horton was off to a fantastic start to the season, throwing for 360 yards and six touchdowns and running for 237 yards against Legacy Classical. He put up huge statistics for several weeks before a leg injury sidelined him. He should return next year better than ever.
First Team
Ryan Shiller, senior, Trinity Christian (OL with a high football IQ who dominates opponents); Colton Hasenjaeger, senior, Weatherford Christian (busy linebacker notched 85 tackles); Joshua Guzman, senior, Community Christian (rangy WR showed a knack for finding the end zone); Ty Miller, junior, Trinity Christian (LB led the team in tackles with 87 in eight games); Drew Meeks, senior, Weatherford Christian (hard-nosed defensive end made 79 tackles and three sacks as well as numerous pressures in the backfield); Jesse Rodriguez, freshman, Community Christian (bruising running back transitioned to QB with ease after starter Jackson Horton went down with injury).
