The conviction and life-without-parole sentence a Parker County jury gave to a Mineral Wells man last year was affirmed on appeal last week.
Robert Kenneth Foster, 39, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl from the ages of 9 to 13.
Foster’s abuse of the girl concluded in 2018 when her mother found a bottle of “Men’s Horny Goat Weed” pills in the victim’s dresser drawer and asked her about them. When she said they came from Foster and was asked if he had been abusing her, the girl texted her mother the answer, “yes”.
During her testimony at trial, the girl told jurors that Foster had sexually, physically and mentally abused her with regularity for years. She said the abuse included harming her pets when she refused to comply with his demands.
“The abuse Mr. Foster subjected our victim to was extremely traumatic,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “We are blessed to have a Children’s Advocacy Center here in Parker County that provides excellent counseling services. That counseling has been a tremendous help in our victims’ healing process.”
A second victim also testified that Foster repeatedly molested her between the ages of 8 and 9. It was this testimony that formed the basis for his appeal, with Foster claiming the testimony was unduly prejudicial and should not have been presented to the jury.
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth disagreed, describing her testimony as having strong “inherent probative force” and said the prosecution’s need for the testimony was significant because “the State’s entire case hinged on [the victim’s] testimony.” As a result, they determined that the appeal was “meritless” and affirmed Foster’s conviction and sentence.
“We couldn’t have been prouder of our victim for having the courage and fortitude to stand up to her abuser,” Swain said. “She wanted justice and was not going to be intimidated, even sitting in the courtroom during closing argument while the defense attorney pointed at her and called her a liar. Our prosecutors did an excellent job getting her that long awaited justice.”
In addition to the testimony, during the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Abby Placke and Susan Pruett, who tried the case for the prosecution, also introduced a recorded jail phone call between Foster and his ex-wife. In the call, he admitted that he hurt the victim, that he was supposed to protect her, called himself a "monster” and apologized to her for being “disgusting and gross.”
“With the conviction and life sentence, our jurors showed yet again that Parker County will not tolerate child sexual abuse,” Swain said. “I’m glad that their decision will stand.”
