Icicles

Most schools in Parker and Palo Pinto counties have announces closures through the rest of this week:

- Weatherford iSD closed Friday, no virtual or in-person classes.

- Aledo ISD closed Friday, no in-person or virtual classes.

- Mineral Wells ISD closed Friday, no in-person or remote classes.

- Springtown ISD will NOT reopen for classes this week, and will return to a normal schedule Monday.

- Peaster ISD is canceling school Friday.

- Millsap ISD will not have school in person or remotely Friday.

- Brock ISD in-person and remote classes canceled Friday.

- Santo ISD closed the remainder of this week.

- TCA-Willow Park has extended its closure through Friday.

- Perrin-Whitt closed through Friday.

- Strawn ISD - no school this week.

- Garner ISD - No school Friday.

- Graford ISD is closed Friday.

- Azle ISD - No classes Friday.

- Weatherford Christian will be closed Friday.

- Poolville ISD is closed Friday.

Victory Baptist Academy - Closed Friday.

