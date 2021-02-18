Most schools in Parker and Palo Pinto counties have announces closures through the rest of this week:
- Weatherford iSD closed Friday, no virtual or in-person classes.
- Aledo ISD closed Friday, no in-person or virtual classes.
- Mineral Wells ISD closed Friday, no in-person or remote classes.
- Springtown ISD will NOT reopen for classes this week, and will return to a normal schedule Monday.
- Peaster ISD is canceling school Friday.
- Millsap ISD will not have school in person or remotely Friday.
- Brock ISD in-person and remote classes canceled Friday.
- Santo ISD closed the remainder of this week.
- TCA-Willow Park has extended its closure through Friday.
- Perrin-Whitt closed through Friday.
- Strawn ISD - no school this week.
- Garner ISD - No school Friday.
- Graford ISD is closed Friday.
- Azle ISD - No classes Friday.
- Weatherford Christian will be closed Friday.
- Poolville ISD is closed Friday.
- Victory Baptist Academy - Closed Friday.
