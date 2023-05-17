WEATHERFORD — Belden Cox, JT Hill, Sterling Johnson, Denton Parish, Canyon Pennell, Brogan Sims and Murt Stewart will be traveling to Abilene June 5-10, 2023 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals in team roping.
The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July are all up for grabs.
Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.
Cox, a Millsap High School junior and THSRA Region 3 member; Hill, an iUniversity Prep senior and THSRA Region 7 member; Johnson, a Springtown High School senior and THSRA Region 3 member; Parish, an Ignite Christian Academy freshman and THSRA Region 3 member; Pennell, a Peaster High School freshman and THSRA Region 3 member; Sims, a Millsap High School freshman and THSRA Region 3 member; and Stewart, a Peaster High School junior and THSRA Region 10 member, will be competing at the state level in team roping.
Parish will be competing June 6, Pennell and Johnson on June 7, Hill and Sims on June 8, and Cox and Stewart on June 9. The short round will be held Saturday, June 10.
Rodeo performances, as well as, other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon. Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates. Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.
The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a 501-C non-profit organization, which is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. THSRA sponsors over 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas. The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June. The rodeo athletes compete for numerous awards, scholarships as well as the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held in July in Gillette, WY.
