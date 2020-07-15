Jonna Banks defeated Republican primary candidate Sherry Roberson in the 2020 runoff election, edging ahead with almost 56.4% of the votes, based on final but unofficial results Tuesday night.
“I am humbled by all of the support that poured out to help me during this election. For each and every one of you I am genuinely grateful,” Banks wrote on her Facebook page. “I appreciate all of your hard work throughout these many months, and especially the extended ones. It has definitely been a long election but I have been accompanied by a wonderful team of people that have walked each step of the way with me.”
A message left for Banks seeking additional comments was not returned by presstime.
Roberson finished with 1,501 votes to Banks’ 1,941 votes.
In her statement, Banks said she contacted Roberson to congratulate her on a very tough and hard fought race.
“This race has been held in unprecedented times, and the trials that come along with a global pandemic have certainly made this a run for the books,” Banks said. “I commit to work hard to make the district clerk’s office more efficient and user friendly. Improve customer service and modernize the office. My goal is to serve the district court and the people of Palo Pinto County to the best of my ability.”
According to a Q&A published in the Mineral Wells Index in February, Banks has worked in the legal field for 15 years with criminal defense attorneys, prosecutors and civil law attorneys. Banks and her husband, Robert, also owned an equipment rental business, Quad Lighting.
Banks attended Weatherford College and studied elementary education and said she has served the people of Palo Pinto County for 30 years through volunteerism.
Roberson was appointed district clerk in November 2019. Following Tuesday’s results, she issued a statement on her campaign page thanking her supporters.
“Things did not turn out the way I had hoped. But the one thing I know is that God is in control and he has other plans for me,” she wrote. “He has always taken care of me.
“Thank you for all your support and continued prayers as I continue on my journey.”
In the race for State Rep. District 60, Glenn Rogers came away nearly 73% (2,569 votes) to Jon Francis’ 964 votes.
“It is with great humility that I accept the charge given to me [Tuesday] by the people of House District 60. This is a victory for our entire region and for every small town in our district, and it would have never happened without the support and dedication of those who believed in our cause and worked relentlessly to do their part,” according to a statement Rogers issued on his Facebook page. “This has been a long and sometimes-arduous journey, but now it’s time to move forward and get to work.”
Rogers is a local veterinarian and the owner and operator of the Holt River Ranch outside of Graford in Palo Pinto County.
Rogers has a bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. Rogers also has a masters degree in beef production medicine from Kansas State University.
Other results are as follows:
U.S. Senator - Democratic Party
MJ Hegar: 252 votes, 62%
Royce West: 154 votes, 38%
Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party
“Beto” Alonzo: 181 votes, 46%
Chrysta Castaneda: 213 votes, 54%
