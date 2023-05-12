Charles James is like a lot of veterans who returned home from combat only to fight the war on poverty, a fight he is winning with a little help from his friends in a local nonprofit.
“We ran into some hard times,” the former Army sergeant said of himself and his wife, Christina, and at least one of their three shared daughters ages 9 to 20. “The job I work at, I usually do pretty well. But work slowed down, and the income wasn’t covering anything.”
A driver for S&A Transit in Fort Worth, and a motor transport operator during a decade of service, James and his wife were looking at a utility cutoff. His wife’s Geo needed tires, and his personal diesel truck was in the shop.
Groceries, including pet food, were running thin. Their tanks were running on fumes — and not just the ones in their vehicles.
The couple found assistance at a faith-based nonprofit, Parker County Center of Hope, and that helped.
It’s also where James spotted a flier for the Veterans and Family Assistance Program at Cornerstone Community Action Agency.
“I looked, and said (to her), ‘Here, try them and see what they say,’ “ he recalled, sitting in the Weatherford branch office of the 58-year-old agency that helps residents in 34 counties.
Christina called and left a message for Kelsey Jones, family advocate for the veterans program in Parker, Palo Pinto, Jack and Wise counties.
“She called me back, and I called and told my husband,” she said, sitting with him and and Community Services Director Shenika Arredondo in Jones’ Weatherford office. “He basically left work and came here and filled out the application. And, yeah, we were approved. and we didn’t have to worry about the electricity being shut off.”
That was this past February.
“And we’ve been here ever since,” said James, who served two tours in Iraq. “Getting to know Kelsey and Shenika, we’ve learned more and more about the program. Definitely above and beyond, what Kelsey has done. and even through the program, I’m making friends.”
Jones’ Weatherford office serves veterans and others in Parker, Palo Pinto, Wise and Jack counties. The local program is three years old and joined a wider Veterans and Family Assistance program that’s now six years old.
It offers a spectrum of help — with utilities, rent, mortgages, transportation (including fuel), insurance premium payments, home repairs, loan payments and dental work.
“We serve 11 counties,” Arredondo said. “So, Parker, Palo Pinto, Jack and Wise are the four (in this office). and we have the seven (others).”
Arredondo said the program has 266 clients in the 11 counties.
“Overall, we serve veterans, surviving spouses and dependents,” she said.
The Weatherford office has 14 clients, but Jones want more.
“Kelsey, she’s trying to build that clientele base here,” Arredondo said. “We’ve just had some difficulty getting the word out.”
Cornerstone’s executive director, Hanna Adams, agrees the community action agency unintentionally operates under the radar.
“Historically, community action agencies have been a well-kept secret,” Adams said. “That’s not anybody’s fault but ours. But, when you’re in the trenches fighting the war, you sometimes forget to tell your success stories.”
Along with the veterans program, the agency provides local Head Start early learning programs and helps with mortgage payments, home renovations and other housing needs.
It provides, or finds, help when house fires leave families homeless and shepherds unskilled people through training to earn a better living for themselves and their children.
Cornerstone administers local Head Start and can help with Women Infants and Children (WIC) applications.
Cornerstone began in 1965, a year after President Lyndon B. Johnson launched his war on poverty.
“He knew, to get people out of poverty is not a one-size-fits-all deal,” dams said. “He made it more localized.”
That philosophy prompted the creation of thousands of nonprofit Community Action Agencies across the country, including Cornerstone, to attack the causes of poverty in each diverse community.
Adams checked off five leading contributors to poverty — a lack of housing opportunities; mental health challenges; scarcity of jobs paying a living wage; low odds of learning skills for higher paying jobs; and financial illiteracy.
“It’s all so hand-in-hand,” she said. “When you fight the war on poverty, you have to pull back and find out what the causes and conditions are.”
Adams joined Cornerstone 24 years ago as a case worker.
“Everybody thinks everybody has the same opportunities. Only people that have never been in poverty think that,” Adams said. “If you’ve ever been homeless, if you’ve ever been hungry, if you’ve ever been a child that lived in a household with domestic violence or mental health issues... If you got to experience that, then you understand poverty in a different way from other people.”
Now well on the path to independence, James hopes to shift from someone helped to a helper within a year.
“I plan to give back to Cornerstone, because they’ve helped us so much in our time of need,” he said.
He’ll have to make time, though, in a side gig that fell in the veteran’s lap. James was inside a Lowe’s in Midland after unloading a lumber delivery when he noticed a stranger following him on the aisles and then back to his truck.
“I said, ‘Can I help you?’ and she asked, ‘Have you ever thought about acting?’ “ he recalled, adding the question brought back memories of the fun he had in high school theater. “She gave me a card, and she was for real.”
James had drawn her attention by the expert way he’d backed in his load. It was something the woman’s production crew had just fired an actor for because he couldn’t get it down.
“She asked if I was available that weekend,” he said. “And I’ve been landing gigs ever since. Yeah. I have a side gig with acting now.”
Meanwhile, Christina hopes more veterans hear about the help that’s available.
“The program can only grow and get better if it’s spread,” she said, recalling a woman in Springtown who said she’d “see about” looking into the Veterans and Family Assistance Program. “I said, ‘Don’t see.’ Do it, because they’ve helped us.”
For information on the veterans program, call Jones at 682-253-8418 ext. 1014. For information on all Cornerstone programs, call 325-625-4167.
