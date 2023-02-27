Brock BBK area

Brock's Zach Lewis soars above a defender in the Eagles' bi-district win over Holliday Tuesday. 

 Courtesy | Brock ISD

Three teams remain to fight another week as the quarterfinals of the boys' basketball playoffs begin this week.

Brock vs. Vernon

Monday, Feb. 27

6:30 p.m. at Graham High School

 

Gordon vs. Cherokee

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7 p.m. at Comanche High School

 

Graford vs. Slidell

Tuesday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School

 

TCAF recaps

The Community Christian boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had strong showings in Fort Worth Saturday, as both accomplished advancing to the TCAF state finals.

The Lady Warriors came up short to St. Paul’s Prep, 70-54, to finish with an overall record of 18-9.

The Warriors (24-7) finished their season as state runners-up, with Harvest Christian winning 62-53 Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you