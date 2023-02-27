Three teams remain to fight another week as the quarterfinals of the boys' basketball playoffs begin this week.
Brock vs. Vernon
Monday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m. at Graham High School
Gordon vs. Cherokee
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7 p.m. at Comanche High School
Graford vs. Slidell
Tuesday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School
TCAF recaps
The Community Christian boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had strong showings in Fort Worth Saturday, as both accomplished advancing to the TCAF state finals.
The Lady Warriors came up short to St. Paul’s Prep, 70-54, to finish with an overall record of 18-9.
The Warriors (24-7) finished their season as state runners-up, with Harvest Christian winning 62-53 Saturday.
