The city of Mineral Wells has announced the appointment of Jason Breisch to the position of finance director.
“Jason is going to be a tremendous asset to Mineral Wells," Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said. "I couldn’t be more excited about what he’ll bring to our city and to our organization as a whole. His knowledge of the community, his roots here, his intellect, and his experience will make a huge and very positive impact."
Breisch is a Mineral Wells native, having been raised there until moving away to further his education and pursue a career in the legal field.
"After searching for a year, I finally found the perfect candidate. The skills I need in a finance director to help me and the council continue to move Mineral Wells forward are the things that can’t be taught; leadership, innovation, and an ability to see things from an unlimited perspective," Criswell said. "Jason possesses all of those qualities and so many more. I look forward to working with him as we strive to make Mineral Wells the best it can be."
