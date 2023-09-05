BROCK – The Brock Lady Eagles hosted the No. 6 Mineral Wells Lady Rams of Class 4A on Tuesday night in a high-level matchup on the volleyball court.
The Lady Rams gave Brock all it could handle on its senior night in a match that went the distance, but the Lady Eagles eventually prevailed by a final score of 25-27, 25-20, 25-12, 14-25 and 15-11.
The first set was closely contested the entire way as neither team led by more than four points. Lady Rams junior middle blocker Caylee Cloud broke a 13-13 tie with a kill and a block that forced a Brock timeout. A few points later, junior Aryan Perez thumped a kill to push the lead to 19-15, but the home team battled back as it eventually pulled to within 21-20 after a kill from junior Reese Raymond. The Lady Rams scored the next two points to force Brock to use its final timeout of the set, and it paid off as the Lady Eagles rallied to tie the score at 24-all, but Mineral Wells managed to score three of the next four points to hold on for the first-set victory.
Mineral Wells played from behind to start the second set as Brock built an early 11-6 lead, but the visitors were able to pull within three on multiple occasions in the second frame, highlighted by quality play from the Lady Rams’ front line players. Towards the end of the second set, Mineral Wells cut the deficit to 22-20 after Perez pounded a thunderous kill and served an ace, but Brock pulled away and captured the set with a winning kill from junior Grace Gustafson.
Each team traded double-digit wins in the third and fourth frames to set up a sudden-death fifth set. The lead changed hands four times in the early going, but Brock was able to build a slim edge at 8-5 that forced a Lady Rams timeout. Cloud and Perez kept the pressure on the home team as their offense kept Mineral Wells in the match late, but Brock junior Caydee Farmer put an end to the thrilling five-set match with a clean kill down the middle of the Mineral Wells defense.
The Lady Eagles (13-10) will open district play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Breckenridge while state-ranked Mineral Wells (20-4) continues its non-district slate at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Sweetwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.