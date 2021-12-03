WEATHERFORD — At least three daycares in the Mineral Wells/Weatherford areas were hit by burglary suspects this week, according to police.
The Weatherford Police Department early Tuesday morning received a report of a stolen vehicle from an employee of the Sunshine Child Learning Center in Weatherford.
"It was here when we closed Monday and gone when we opened Tuesday," Sunshine Owner/Director Rushawnna Harvey said.
No other items were discovered to have been taken from the facility aside from two sets of keys.
"It's been a very unusual situation. We've been at this location since January 2009 and we never had any issues at all," Harvey said.
A Weatherford PD detective Thursday received information that a white van occupied by two Hispanic males had committed a burglary of a daycare in Mineral Wells.
Thursday morning, Mineral Wells police responded to Nicki's Critters in reference to a burglary of a building.
Owner Nicki Van Meter said her location was hit late Wednesday night, with the suspects entering through an unlocked window. A camera, several iPads and a projector were taken along with a small amount of cash.
"It's more so heartbreaking because it's right before Christmas and you know this establishment is for children," Van Meter said. "Not that anybody deserves this but you chose to go to this place and steal from children.
"Why daycares? That's the part that's really mind-boggling."
The iPads, she said, were critical for learning programs for the preschool-aged children, adding that all of the stolen items were insured.
"I'm thankful — they could have come in and really trashed my place," Van Meter said. "But I do feel violated, sick to my stomach."
Investigators suspect the same pair of attempting another day care burglary Thursday morning, about a half hour after the first one. Mineral Wells Police Lt. Darby Thomas said video also was recovered from the attempted break-in, of a day care in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“And they had several videos of somebody trying to break in to theirs,” Thomas said, adding “it appears to be” the same burglars.
The lieutenant was uncertain why daycares have become apparent burglary targets or what burglars think they’ll find in them.
“Anything and everything, oddly enough,” he said, adding electronics “that kids use” might be a draw.
He also said the people seen on videos from both businesses appear to be young.
“If I had to say, I would say young adults,” he said. “But that’s not with any huge degree of certainty.”
The van used in the Mineral Wells burglary on Wednesday was believed to possibly be the stolen van from Sunshine Station, according to a Weatherford PD report.
Harvey said they haven't heard or seen anything yet regarding the van being found.
"For us, it's really caused so much inconvenience," she said. "Our church was kind enough to let us borrow their van, but I had to go out and purchase another one, which thankfully I was able to do."
