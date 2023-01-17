PALO PINTO — County commissioners on Tuesday reinstated a burn ban for unincorporated parts of Palo Pinto County, County Clerk Janette Green’s office reported.
The order forbids outdoor burning that isn’t inside a container outside of city limits and will remain in effect until further notice.
The Texas Water Development Board recently reported an uptick in statewide drought, with exactly half of all counties experiencing drought conditions.
Roughly the northern halves of Palo Pinto and Parker counties were listed last week in moderate drought. The southern halves were rated ‘abnormally dry,’ the least severe rating on the drought meter.
