Burn ban

PALO PINTO — County Commissioners reinstated a burn ban for unincorporated parts of Palo Pinto County Monday morning.

The ban comes as the Keetch-Byram Drought Index produced a high mark of 403 on its scale of 0-800. The index also has posted an average of 307.

The website for next-door Parker County indicated that outdoor burning remains permissible.

That county’s Drought Index score topped off Monday at 472, with an average of 335.

