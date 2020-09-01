MINERAL WELLS — Charges against a Mineral Wells man have been upgraded to capital murder after the death of a 7-month-old infant.
Christopher Andrew Cervantez, 21, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury Aug. 14 after Mineral Wells dispatch received a medical call that an infant had fallen and was injured. Cervantez, who was watching the child, reported the 7-month-old had fallen off of a bed.
Paramedics arrived at the residence and found the infant unresponsive and appearing "almost lifeless" according to a press release from Mineral Wells PD. Medics were able to stabilize the infant’s vital signs and the infant was immediately transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital. Mineral Wells Police were notified by EMS that the infant’s injuries and circumstances reported to them appeared suspicious.
Cervantez reportedly told officers he had been preparing a bottle for the infant and turned around to find the baby had "fallen off the bed."
Hospital personnel determined the infant appeared to be suffering from serious, closed head trauma, and due to his declining medical condition, he was transferred to Cook Children's in Fort Worth. Detectives were notified Thursday that the infant had succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
Investigators from the Cook Children's CARE team told detectives the infant's injuries were not consistent with Cervantez's story, and that they suspected the infant was the victim of child abuse.
Detectives also met with the infant's mother, who said she had been away from home on a personal errand and that she had often left the baby in the care of Cervantez. The mother claimed she never suspected any form of abuse or neglect by Cervantez.
Cervantez, who was released from jail after posting bail on the previous charge, was taken into custody Aug. 28 without incident, and is being held in the Palo Pinto County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.