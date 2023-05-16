MINERAL WELLS — Crazy Town has captured another soul.
“I said I was never moving out of Austin, and I was never going to live in a small town again,” “Chef David” Bull said, on a break from preparations to open his Second Bar and Kitchen in the Crazy Water Hotel. “But every time I came here, it was like, man!”
Bull is a member of La Corsha Hospitality Group, which counts The Driskill Hotel and The St. Anthony Hotel respectively in downtown Austin and San Antonio among its successful rebirth projects.
La Corsha also is helping renovate the Baker Hotel and Spa around the corner from the Crazy Water. It was the Baker that drew the company, also responsible for the Stagecoach Inn in Salado and the Stoneleigh Hotel and Spa in Dallas renovations, deeper into downtown Mineral Wells to both renovate and manage the Crazy Water.
“I’m the regional food and beverage (director), but basically I’m just a chef,” Bull said, placing a soft opening for Second Bar and Kitchen by mid-summer. “We’re hopeful for June but likely for July.”
Second Bar and Kitchen began serving a mix of Texas and Americana dishes in downtown Austin in 2010. It later expanded to Austin Bergstrom International Airport.
Bull said the Mineral Wells version, in the lobby on the building’s southwest corner, will fit its surroundings and culture.
“It’s tweaking it and making it fit into what Mineral Wells is,” he said. “It always has focused on wellness and mindful cuisine. We’re making sure that everybody has options.”
That includes gluten- and dairy-free dishes alongside more traditional Southern fare.
“If you want some butter and cheese on a meat board, we’re going to have that, too,” he said. “We intend to reach that Wellness Capital designation. and that’s part of why we’re excited about being here.”
He said the Crazy Water’s history and architecture lured La Corsha shortly after the hotel reopened on North Oak Avenue in fall 2021.
Led by founder and President Jeff Trigger, Bull said La Corsha Hospitality Group is undertaking multiple renovations inside The Crazy.
“We’re literally converting the fifth floor from apartments to hotel rooms,” he said, adding some apartments will remain for downtown dwellers.
Restoration of the original basement spa and mineral baths is on tap this summer, sharing the historic space with a basement speakeasy.
“Every place is unique,” he said. “And every place has an interesting history that we get to be a part of.”
The 3,000-square-foot seventh floor ballroom will continue to welcome events, and sightseers, to its wooden floor and tall picture windows. So will the adjoining rooftop patio.
“We probably have 30 people come to the front desk just so they can go up to the roof and look at downtown,” Bull said.
Bull said the team, including General Manager Cynthia Nelson, envision The Crazy as a launching pad for Mineral Wells’ growing menu of healthy attractions.
Those include the newest state park in North Central Texas, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, to complement Mineral Wells and Possum Kingdom state parks.
Mineral Wells Fossil Park, Clark Gardens, the rails-to-trails path linking the city with Weatherford, a revitalized downtown filling with mom-and-pop retail outlets and, of course, water purported to heal body and soul, continue the Wellness Destination menu.
“It’s kind of shocking how much there is to do here,” he said.
But Bull emphasized the area is as much for the locals to enjoy as it is for visitors.
“I don’t think it works the other way,” he said. “This (project) is just how we highlight what already exists here. This is a pretty spectacular place.”
