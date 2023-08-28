MINERAL WELLS — Clark Gardens is calling, All Aboard!, as its fall season opens this weekend with a traditional model train show.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, families and garden enthusiasts can stroll the shady botanical walks and duck into the East Tent where two model train clubs will display looping tracks and auto-switching manuevers.
The Choo Choo Express also will be back with trackless train rides through the gardens.
A car show also will set up shop Saturday in the main parking lot. The public will act as judges awarding best through third-place ribbons at the free show.
The fall season will stretch to Nov. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.