After the first year under new Head Football Coach Gary Rushing, the Community Christian Warriors had 11 players recognized with All-District honors.
Senior tight end Garen Terry, senior receiver Chandler Snead, senior quarterback Conner Snead and senior utility player Brendan Lowe received First-Team offense recognition in the district.
Terry recorded 38 carries for 371 yards and nine touchdowns for the Warriors. He also had 31 receptions for 603 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Chandler Snead finished with 238 yards rushing with six touchdowns on 28 carries. He also had 949 yards receiving with 16 touchdowns on 41 receptions.
Conner Snead went 115-for-191 for 2,344 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also ran for 144 yards on 48 carries.
Lowe ran for 223 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries. He also had 465 yards receiving with six touchdowns on 20 receptions.
Seniors linebacker Brenden Hennech, utility player Caleb Lammers, Terry and junior defensive back Price Horton received First-Team defense recognition.
Hennech finished with 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal.
Lammers recorded 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two blocked field goals.
Terry had 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
Horton finished with 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, seven pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Freshman center Hayden Yelverton and senior running back Canton Wise were honored with Second-Team offense spots.
Wise ran for 317 yards with four touchdowns on 18 carries. He also had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Senior defensive back Connor Ford, Wise and Lowe received Second-Team defense recognition.
Ford recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Wise finished with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss and a blocked field goal.
Lowe had 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and four blocked field goals.
